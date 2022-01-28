Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 17,858 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,858 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.40. 11,784,832 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average is $76.98.

