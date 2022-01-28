Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 244 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451,624. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

