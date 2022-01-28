Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,136,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,913. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $102.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

