Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,259,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,427,000.

FIW stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

