WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 886.0% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
CXSE opened at $46.06 on Friday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.
