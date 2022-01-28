WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 886.0% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CXSE opened at $46.06 on Friday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXSE. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,289,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,330,000.

