WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Posts Earnings Results

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) issued its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.50. 60,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,776. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $798.23 million, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.23.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 184.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 74,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

