WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.66 and last traded at $39.73. Approximately 227,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 347,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTSX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

