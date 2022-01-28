Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Invests $3 Million in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. Avid Technology makes up approximately 0.5% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVID. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $28.87. 6,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,806. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

