Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,422 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Evolution Petroleum comprises approximately 0.1% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 30,391 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,217. The stock has a market cap of $183.29 million, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 1.34. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -272.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

