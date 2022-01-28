Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 804,000 Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 804,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,000.

Separately, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,129,000.

NASDAQ:DWACU traded down $5.33 on Friday, reaching $76.17. 3,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,512. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $143.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.09.

