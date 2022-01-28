Wolverine World Wide (WWW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2022 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $37.00.

1/18/2022 – Wolverine World Wide had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

1/13/2022 – Wolverine World Wide was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Wolverine have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock was hit by its lower-than-expected sales in the third quarter and a slashed earnings view for 2021. Results partly reflected the impacts of the ongoing supply-chain disruption caused by the logistic delays due to port congestions. The company's Merrell brand was the most impacted by the factory closures in Vietnam in the quarter. Nonetheless, earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the quarter, and both metrics grew year over year on strong demand for its brands, robust direct-to-consumer sales and a solid performance at stores. It anticipates demand for its brands to remain strong, evident from the strong order book. Management remains optimistic about its portfolio with performance categories like hiking, running and work likely to perform well.”

1/7/2022 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $43.00.

1/4/2022 – Wolverine World Wide was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. 490,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,444. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

