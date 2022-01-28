World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Down 5% on Disappointing Earnings

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price traded down 5% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $207.94 and last traded at $208.96. 1,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 30,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.89.

The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 142,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.80.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

