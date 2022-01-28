WSFS Financial Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WSFS. DA Davidson upped their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $218,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.