WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on WSP Global to C$209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on WSP Global from C$171.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$186.23.

TSE:WSP opened at C$164.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$177.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$165.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$109.69 and a 1 year high of C$187.94.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that WSP Global will post 5.5799998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$8,584,272.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$6,165,861.68. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at C$90,068,148.03. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

