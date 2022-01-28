W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. Discoveries in those fields will likely boost its production further. The company is growing its presence in deepwater GoM fields, wherein output has improved more than 500% and proved reserves have surged 900% over the past eight years. The deep-water discoveries made in recent years have enhanced its prospects. However, the company’s debt-laden balance sheet is concerning. Its debt to capitalization ratio has considerably been higher over the past few years. While the industry’s recovery has been stronger than expected, rapidly spreading new variants of the coronavirus is making near-term outlook for upstream business extremely gloomy. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance..”

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.20 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $597.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

