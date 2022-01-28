Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

