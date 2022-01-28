Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives C$4.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Shares of XBC traded up C$0.44 on Friday, reaching C$9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.98. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.