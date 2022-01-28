Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xilinx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Shares of XLNX opened at $173.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Xilinx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,615 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

