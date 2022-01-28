XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Position Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in XPeng were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

NYSE XPEV opened at $32.61 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.