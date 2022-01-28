Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Increased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 717.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 119,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 104,722 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

