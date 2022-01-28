Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.17

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.17 and traded as high as C$5.30. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 2,175,519 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on YRI. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.2204223 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at C$10,920,824.64.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

