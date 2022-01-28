Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YARIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.00.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

