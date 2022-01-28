Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

NYSE:ACB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 499,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,683,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

