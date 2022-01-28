Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report $57.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $55.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $239.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $248.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $260.20 million, with estimates ranging from $249.50 million to $274.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

HAFC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 229,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,905. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $808.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $28.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 724,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 46.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

