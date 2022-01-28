Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.39. Healthpeak Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,274,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,848. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

