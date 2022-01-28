Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) to Announce $5.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.52. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year earnings of $23.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.92 to $23.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $21.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of JXN traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,618,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

