Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. 80,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,644. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.