Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post sales of $19.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $17.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $154.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.71 million to $196.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $43.02 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $98.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $29.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.