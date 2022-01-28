Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. Vonage posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Vonage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VG. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Vonage stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,720. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.39, a PEG ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. Vonage has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,619 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vonage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

