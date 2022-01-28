Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $530,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $406,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $2,573,255. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

