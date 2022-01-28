Zacks: Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce sales of $122.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $122.40 million. Cactus reported sales of $68.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $431.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.50 million to $433.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $610.14 million, with estimates ranging from $593.13 million to $625.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

WHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of WHD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 515,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,615. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cactus by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after buying an additional 574,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,752,000 after buying an additional 130,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,641,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cactus by 67.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,792,000 after buying an additional 1,344,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cactus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

