Zacks: Analysts Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. EastGroup Properties reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

NYSE EGP traded up $5.24 on Friday, hitting $196.10. 11,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,596. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 59,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,392,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.