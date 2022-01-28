Zacks: Analysts Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,922 shares of company stock worth $6,728,431 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MD opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

