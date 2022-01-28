Zacks: Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $852.69 Million

Equities analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to post $852.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $845.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $862.00 million. Middleby reported sales of $729.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $4.73 on Friday, reaching $182.07. 553,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,198. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $129.40 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,575,000 after buying an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,397,000 after purchasing an additional 249,752 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Middleby by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,114,000 after acquiring an additional 176,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

