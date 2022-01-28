Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report sales of $58.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.50 million to $61.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $213.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $282.95 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 373,351 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,436,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

