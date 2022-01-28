Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). BrainsWay reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWAY. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 42.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 329,007 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 116,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWAY stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $117.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

