Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.43 Billion

Brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report $8.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.86 billion and the lowest is $7.82 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $42.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.83 billion to $44.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.