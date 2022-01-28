Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.00 Million

Analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post sales of $198.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $197.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $762.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $762.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $822.55 million, with estimates ranging from $817.50 million to $827.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:FORM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.21. 28,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,552. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 266,502 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

