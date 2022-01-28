Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Post $2.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings per share of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the lowest is $2.26. Landstar System posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $9.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $10.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $138.30 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

