Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

In related news, Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.