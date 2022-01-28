Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Viasat posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. Viasat has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,077,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,733,000 after purchasing an additional 554,089 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Viasat by 4.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,547,000 after buying an additional 106,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Viasat by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after buying an additional 329,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viasat by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

