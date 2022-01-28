Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $314.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $289.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on B shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE B traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,004. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 445.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $1,717,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.