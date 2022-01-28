Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post $2.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Bausch Health Companies also reported sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.27. 2,869,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,899,000 after purchasing an additional 741,378 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,175,000 after purchasing an additional 591,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $102,158,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

