Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.76. 491,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.48. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.28.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.