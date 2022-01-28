Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the lowest is $2.80. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $4.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $14.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.74 to $14.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $10.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,766,000 after purchasing an additional 86,065 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,014. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.71. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

