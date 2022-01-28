Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of CRDF opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $123.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

