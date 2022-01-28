Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

Shares of EXP opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.