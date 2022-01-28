Zacks Investment Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for DarioHealth in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.75) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for DarioHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DRIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $464,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $1,160,318. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DarioHealth by 706.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the third quarter worth $164,000. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.