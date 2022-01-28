Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kronos Worldwide for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. Higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2) in European and North American markets are likely to drive its sales volumes in the near term. The company expects its sales volumes to rise on a year-over-year basis in 2021. Kronos Worldwide is poised well to gain from higher TiO2 demand over the long term. New product development and a solid customer base will work in its favor. Higher average TiO2 selling prices are also expected to drive the company’s sales and margins in 2021. Kronos Worldwide sees a rise in prices for full-year 2021. However, higher raw material and production costs may hurt its margins. Supply-chain disruptions may also affect its performance. Kronos Worldwide has also underperformed the industry over a year. “

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

KRO opened at $14.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,965,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.