Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

GSBC stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,727,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 277.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

